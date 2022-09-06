Mercer County woman with 198 dogs in poor condition pleads not guilty

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County woman facing animal cruelty charges after investigators found nearly 200 dogs on her property plead not guilty on Tuesday. According to court documents, the animals were kept in inhumane conditions.

Court documents show Plambeck was hired by a woman out of state to transport dogs to a new owner. When they didn’t show up, the woman contacted law enforcement, leading investigators to conduct a welfare check and ultimately remove all 198 dogs from Plambeck’s property.

According to the criminal information filed in the new case, Plambeck on or around Aug. 20 told a witness that if she “dropped the charges” against her she would tell her where her missing dogs were located. She now faces an additional charge of unlawful communication with a witness, a class 3 felony that is punishable by up to two to five years in prison.

Plambeck was arrested in 2019 for animal cruelty charges when multiple horses were found emaciated on her property.

Plambeck is also charged with five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison, in a separate case.

Her preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on October 18.

