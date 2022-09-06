Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a man who burglarized a Hungry Hobo Monday.

Moline police said the man was in the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. and took less than $10.

According to police, the man was wearing a Chicago Bears hat and a white shirt with bloused sleeves.

Police ask if anyone knows the man pictured, “the Hungry Hobo Burglar,” to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

