Quad City September 11th remembrance events

Archive footage from KGMB, originally aired in 2002, one year after the 9/11 terror attacks.
Archive footage from KGMB, originally aired in 2002, one year after the 9/11 terror attacks.(Hawaii News Now)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Several Quad City communities will be hosting events to remember the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives when jetliners were hijacked and intentionally flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. First responders were among those who died and thousands of soldiers were killed in the subsequent War on Terror. Below is a list of events submitted so far.

Burlington Fire Department: Sunday, Sept. 11 at Central Fire Station, 418 Valley Street. The ceremony begins at 7:46 a.m. with the ringing of the station bell and town church bells for two minutes. The ceremony includes posting of the colors by the Burlington Police Department Honor Guard, keynote address, the playing of “Taps” by the Iowa Army National Guard, closing prayer, and “Amazing Grace”. The event will last approximately 15 minutes and will also be available live on the Burlington Fire Department Facebook page.

Rock Island Arsenal: Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. 9/11 Memorial (across from memorial park)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island
Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island
Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River
Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River

Latest News

Caregivers can stop from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Fire Station, 1313 5th Ave., Rock Island,...
Rock Island Fire Department teams up with Every Child for car seat inspction station
Moline police are looking for a man who burglarized a Hungry Hobo Monday.
Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary
Modern Woodmen Park
River Bandits to help kick off Genesis Flu-Free QC effort at Tuesday game
Illinois Elections
Rock Island County political parties gear up for November