Quad City September 11th remembrance events

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Several Quad City communities will be hosting events to remember the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives when jetliners were hijacked and intentionally flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. First responders were among those who died and thousands of soldiers were killed in the subsequent War on Terror. Below is a list of events submitted so far.

Burlington Fire Department: Sunday, Sept. 11 at Central Fire Station, 418 Valley Street. The ceremony begins at 7:46 a.m. with the ringing of the station bell and town church bells for two minutes. The ceremony includes posting of the colors by the Burlington Police Department Honor Guard, keynote address, the playing of “Taps” by the Iowa Army National Guard, closing prayer, and “Amazing Grace”. The event will last approximately 15 minutes and will also be available live on the Burlington Fire Department Facebook page.

Rock Island Arsenal: Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. 9/11 Memorial (across from memorial park)

