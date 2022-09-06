River Bandits to help kick off Genesis Flu-Free QC effort at Tuesday game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Area elementary school kids can get free entry to the Quad Cities River Bandits game by gettting a free flu shot at Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday.

The event will kick off the annual Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities campaign that has provided more than 100,000 free flu vaccinations to elementary school students across the region for the past 15 years, according to media release. This year’s goal is to reach pre-COVID-19 levels of 7,000-8,000 flu shots in 80 elementary schools across the region and to continue the past two years of mild flu seasons.

The Tuesday line-up:

5 p.m. Genesis VNA nurses will be outside the ballpark gates, along with Rascal the Bandits mascot, to give free flu shots to elementary school students. Parents can complete an online consent form in advance at www.genesishealth.com/FluForm . There also will be a paper version of the consent at the event.

5:45 p.m.: Gates to the ballpark open. Any elementary student who gets a flu shot will receive a free bleacher seat ticket for entry

6:30 p.m.: The game against the Peoria Chiefs begins

“The pandemic has shown the world how important it is to get immunized,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “All of us with the River Bandits family want to do all we can to support children’s health and keep our community safe, and that starts with a flu shot. That’s why we’re providing free tickets to that night’s game to every child who gets a flu shot. That’s a real win-win: the kids get huge fun at the ballpark and we get to keep our kids healthy and the Quad Cities strong all winter long!”

Dave Heller, president and CEO of Main Street Baseball, also will present Genesis a $50,000 check to benefit three causes for area kids – Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities, the Genesis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Camp Genesis for youngsters affected by cancer in their family.

“Making a small gift to Flu-Free Quad Cities goes a long way to keep our community healthy and protect those most at risk from the deadly complications of seasonal flu,” said Missy Gowey, executive director, of Genesis Foundation. “We know that for every 1 child who gets a flu shot, we can protect 5 more people. For the past two years of COVID-19, seasonal flu was nearly non-existent nationally and in the Quad Cities. Flu-Free Quad Cities contributed to this trend locally.”

Parents can fill out the online consent form for their elementary school child’s free flu shot before the program gets underway in October. Flu-Free Quad Cities is a 100% charitably funded program.

“We still have community transmission of COVID-19, so there’s the potential for serious complications from having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time or one after the other,” said Michele Cullen, RN, BSN, community health manager, Genesis Visiting Nurses. “Over the last two years, we experienced a huge drop in flu cases across the nation, due in part to COVID precautions like masking, handwashing and social distancing. We want to see that reduction in flu cases continue.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.