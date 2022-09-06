Rock Island Fire Department teams up with Every Child for car seat inspction station

Caregivers can stop from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Fire Station, 1313 5th Ave., Rock Island,...
Caregivers can stop from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Fire Station, 1313 5th Ave., Rock Island, according to a media release.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department is partnering with Every Child to conduct a car seat inspection station on Sept. 10.

Caregivers can stop from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Fire Station, 1313 5th Ave., Rock Island, according to a media release.

This event helps caregivers ensure that their children are placed in the correct seat in the correct manner, according to the department. Firefighters ask that caregivers bring the seat, child, and the owner’s manual, if possible, to this event.

There is no appointment necessary and is first come first serve, the department said.

Please contact Deputy Chief Bob Graff with any questions, at 309-732-2800, Extension 5.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island
Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island
Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River
Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River

Latest News

Archive footage from KGMB, originally aired in 2002, one year after the 9/11 terror attacks.
Quad City September 11th remembrance events
Moline police are looking for a man who burglarized a Hungry Hobo Monday.
Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary
Modern Woodmen Park
River Bandits to help kick off Genesis Flu-Free QC effort at Tuesday game
Illinois Elections
Rock Island County political parties gear up for November