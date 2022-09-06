Rock Island Fire Department teams up with Every Child for car seat inspction station

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department is partnering with Every Child to conduct a car seat inspection station on Sept. 10.

Caregivers can stop from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Fire Station, 1313 5th Ave., Rock Island, according to a media release.

This event helps caregivers ensure that their children are placed in the correct seat in the correct manner, according to the department. Firefighters ask that caregivers bring the seat, child, and the owner’s manual, if possible, to this event.

There is no appointment necessary and is first come first serve, the department said.

Please contact Deputy Chief Bob Graff with any questions, at 309-732-2800, Extension 5.

