Understanding the economic impacts of an aging population

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Societal aging can affect economic growth, patterns of work and retirement, the ability for families to function, and how government and communities can provide adequate resources for older adults.

This episode takes a look at the business of aging.

The conversation begins with a macro discussion by diving into the numbers and how the U.S. population is getting progressively older (due to lower birth rates). In fact, the U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s population has grown continuously older over the past two decades. Locally, the Quad Cities is also getting older and accounts for approximately 20% of the local population.

This leads to an overview of issues such as the impact of an older population on the economy and how the government tries to minimize these impacts are explained by a local economics expert.

The show then switches to a micro discussion of the personal aspects of aging (for the individuals and family members)--such as assistance, lifestyle transitions, downsizing, and more.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Dr. Bill Polley, Economist at Western Illinois University

Gwen Tombergs, Fresh Start Living QC

Rhonda Halterman, founder and owner of Livwell Seniors

Next week’s episode about “Big Ideas” is teased. It is slated for broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.