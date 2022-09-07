DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cozzi Ranch is a 501 (c) (3) where youth and the D.D. (developmental disabilities) community have as a place to fish, hunt, and explore in Wyoming, Illinois, in Stark County.

Michelle Cozzi, CEO of Cozzi Ranch, and Andy McGava, Land Manager, talk about the ranch--which is part of Jamie’s Crew 22, Inc. where the mission to serve children, adults, and their families with craniofacial abnormalities and developmental disabilities.

The namesake and inspiration for Jamie’s Crew, was Michelle’s late son, Jamie. His story is here: https://www.jamiescrew22.org/jamies-story.html

For more information, visit the website: https://www.jamiescrew22.org/ or follow Cozzi Ranch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cozziranch.

