Document with foreign government’s nuclear information found at Mar-a-Lago, report says

A federal judge has granted a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. (CNN, DOJ, POOL, BILL HENNESSY)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

The report highlights the concerns of U.S. intelligence officials about classified material that Trump kept in his Florida home.

The Post did not identify the foreign government named in the document.

The Post also reported some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations that are so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.

Only the president, some cabinet members, or a near-cabinet-level official could authorize other officials to know the details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Cedar Point announces closure of Top Thrill Dragster
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month...
Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row
Police lights
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Sunday
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80