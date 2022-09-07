Free community library at The Lincoln Center set for grand opening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After months of preparation and hard work, a new library is set to open at TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center.

The library will be a place where families and children can go to read a book, and take home a book without feeling the pressure of having to return it.

The goals is to help children with literacy, and to create a love for reading.

Thousands of books will be added to the shelves over the next couple weeks as the finishing touches are made.

“Once we get the books on the shelves, then we will get the furniture ordered. And then we’re just waiting for our grand opening,” said Tracy Singleton, executive director of TMBC at The Lincoln Center.

“This space is created to try to develop that love for reading so that it’s no longer something that is stopping people. We know that literacy falls into the same conversations with poverty, with crime. There’s a direct link to it. So if we can address that issue, then maybe some of those other numbers start to change as well,” said Singleton.

The grand opening of the new library is set for September 24 at 10 a.m.

“At The Lincoln Center, our mission is to empower and educate our youth, our families and our community. So, accessibility and opportunity are two things that can help with that. So we want to make sure that if a kid wants a book, they can come here and get it and not have to worry about maybe returning it to the library or having the money to go buy a brand new book. They can come here whenever they want a book a get it,” said Singleton.

The Lincoln Center is located at 318 East 7th Street in Davenport.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.