Hard Rock gets green light for Rockford casino groundwork

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Owners of the Hard Rock Rockford make headway on its latest project this week after receiving the go-ahead to begin groundwork at the site of the new casino resort.

The Illinois Gaming Board issued a limited construction approval allowing Hard Rock to start foundation and utilities work for the casino resort at the former site of the Clock Tower in Rockford.

“The Illinois Gaming Board has given us approval to commence site work. The City of Rockford issued a permit that aligns with that approval only. We continue to work with the Gaming Board on the remainder of the process to seek complete approval that will allow us to construct our permanent facility,” said a spokesperson from the Hard Rock Rockford.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.