Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday

Plus meet sweet “Bon Bon”--the featured Pet of the Week
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) -If you own a lot of indoor or outdoor plants, there is a way you might be able to help out a local animal shelter that is having an upcoming big plant sale fundraiser.

Taylor Mangels from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control discusses QC Paws’ Plant Sale to be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 12-3 p.m. at the shelter location. Supporters can stop by and make a donation as a way to purchase plants.

Plant donations are being accepted during the two days prior to the sale on Sept. 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave plants (labeled and potted is preferred) on tables in the outdoor tents that will be set up at Rock Island County Animal Care & Control.

Mangels also introduces adorable “Bon Bon”--an 8-year-old pomeranian/chihuahua mix that was surrendered and needs a new forever home.

If you have questions about adoptable animals, you are advised to fill out an online application in advance, and call 309-558-3647 to get more information. The shelter is located at 4001 78th Avenue, Moline.

Visit the website at https://www.qcpaws.org/. Follow them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/QCPaws

