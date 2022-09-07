Local health department official explains the new COVID bivalent booster

Local health department official explains the new COVID bivalent booster
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The new bivalent COVID booster vaccinations are now available as a way to better immunize against the prevailing Omicron variants.

Janet Hill, MPH, Chief Operating Officer and Public Information Officer at Rock Island County Health Department, discusses the latest guidelines related to COVID-19 as a new school year gets underway along with when and how to get the new bivalent COVID booster.

She also addresses the theory about whether COVID boosters may become a part of routine healthcare like the annual influenza vaccine. Hill points out that the best time to get a flu shot to be protected for the upcoming holiday season is in October and up through 2 weeks prior to Thanksgiving.

Hill says the COVID vaccination rate in the Quad Cities is slightly below the national average.

For more information, visit Rock Island County Health Department (website) or call 309-793-1955.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
Gavel
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Latest News

Custom cake baked and decorated at West Hill Cakery, Muscatine, IA.
West Hill Cakery
NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Awareness Events in the Quad Cities during September, 2022.
September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month
"Bon Bon" is the "Pet of the Week" at Rock Island Animal Care and Control.
Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday
Cozzi Ranch, Wyoming, IL
Cozzi Ranch