Local health department official explains the new COVID bivalent booster

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The new bivalent COVID booster vaccinations are now available as a way to better immunize against the prevailing Omicron variants.

Janet Hill, MPH, Chief Operating Officer and Public Information Officer at Rock Island County Health Department, discusses the latest guidelines related to COVID-19 as a new school year gets underway along with when and how to get the new bivalent COVID booster.

She also addresses the theory about whether COVID boosters may become a part of routine healthcare like the annual influenza vaccine. Hill points out that the best time to get a flu shot to be protected for the upcoming holiday season is in October and up through 2 weeks prior to Thanksgiving.

Hill says the COVID vaccination rate in the Quad Cities is slightly below the national average.

For more information, visit Rock Island County Health Department (website) or call 309-793-1955.

