Man dressed as ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers spotted at Florida beach

A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”
A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”(Todd Brandon Easter via TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (TMX/Gray News) - A beachgoer says he spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween” at a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend.

Todd Brandon Easter shared images of what he saw that day at a Panama City beach.

The beachgoer said he saw the iconic movie character while visiting the beach on Sept 4.

Easter said the person dressed as Myers wasn’t bothering anyone and seemed approachable while not causing any problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
Gavel
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral
Girls in Aviation Day is Sept. 24, 2022 at Quad Cities International Airport.
QC airport to host Girls in Aviation Day on Sept. 24
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal