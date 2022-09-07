Mysterious objects seen over Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Something unusual flew over Tucson Wednesday, Sept. 7, and many people are wondering what they were.

The first object was observed at about 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a seemingly low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

