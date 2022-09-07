OSF PromptCare cuts ribbon on new clinic inside former Cottage Hospital

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare’s new PromptCare clinic celebrated moving into the former Galesburg Cottage Hospital Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting, blessing, and dedication.

Cottage Hospital closed in January following several health and safety violations. OSF HealthCare bought the building and closed earlier this year and closed on the purchase in April.

OSF St. Mary Medical Center’s PromptCare clinic will move from the St. Mary campus to the old cottage hospital building.

“We are relocating the PromptCare down here to this new space. It will offer more space and capacity to meet the needs of our community and extended hours,” said Lisa DeKezel, President of OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, “It’s a very exciting time.”

OSF officials say PromptCare will serve patients with illnesses or injuries less severe than what would warrant an emergency room visit.

The new space is centrally located within the city.

“This is the heart of town and we want to make sure we can reach patients where they are and for the patients who may normally have had to drive to campus or even take the bus to campus. We’ll be more centrally located in town,” said Rhonda Wynkoop, Vice President of Clinical Operations for OSF HealthCare.

The new PromptCare location opens Saturday, September 10. The clinic will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

