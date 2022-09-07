QC airport to host Girls in Aviation Day on Sept. 24

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad Cities International Airport is teaming up with John Deere and Elliott Aviation to host its second-annual Girls in Aviation Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport’s cargo facility, 3200 69th Avenue, Moline.

Ashleigh Davis, public relations and marketing manager for Quad Cities International Airport, stresses that this event is part of a national movement started by Women in Aviation International to introduce young girls to aviation and STEM-related careers.

A passion for aviation starts young and introducing related hobbies, educational opportunities and careers available is an important part of the process. Therefore, the event will feature more than a dozen exhibitors with activities, simulators, planes, airfield equipment and more.

Current statistics say that less than 10% of pilots, maintenance workers and airline executives are women according to Women in Aviation International.

Questions about the event can be directed to info@qcairport.com.

