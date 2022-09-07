School board candidates forum for East Moline, Moline, Rock Island

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - Community members interested in running for local school board seats are welcome to attend a free informational session.

A presentation of the roles and responsibilities of a typical school board member in Illinois will be given. There will also be time for a question and answer session with current Board of Education members in East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15, in the Bartlett Performing Arts Center in Moline High School at 3600 Avenue of the Cities.

