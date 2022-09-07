September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When Paula Sands was diagnosed with ovarian cancer eleven years ago, she remembers how there was very little awareness about the disease or support for those fighting the illness in the Quad Cities.

But now the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative has hosted events all over the area with the mission of spreading the word about symptoms, treatment options, and providing encouragement for those fighting the illness.

Jodie Kavensky, founder and director of Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, discusses the “TEAL-tember” monthlong observation and how viewers can participate and support the cause.

Symptoms of the disease are discussed including how viewers help save lives by distributing symptom cards to your family and friends. To request materials or a stash of cards in “easel packs” that can be put on display at beauty salons, doctor’s offices and other stores and businesses that are willing to distribute, visit HERE.

To learn more about how to help or seek information, visit NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative’s website at https://www.normaleah.org/ or call 309-794-0009.

