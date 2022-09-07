Sunny and warmer today

Increasing heat and humidity this week
Get ready for more sunshine and more warmth ahead, with highs in the 80's through the rest of the week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Areas of fog will be seen again this morning, but much like yesterday once it thins out sunshine will return and a pleasant day is on tap.  Highs will once again be in the low 80s today with light winds.  We will feel like summer Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s and increasing humidity.  We are tracking a system into the QCA this weekend with rain chances increasing on Sunday. This will lead to highs in the 80s on Saturday and only the 60s and 70s on Sunday.  This system may stall out leading to another wet and cool day on Monday.

TODAY: Becoming sunny.  High: 83º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog.  Low: 63º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85º

