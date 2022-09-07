Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Sunday

LOWDEN, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash Sunday night on Lincoln Highway, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Iowa State Patrol responded about 9:22 p.m. to the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway in Lowden for the report of a crash.

Two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway when they both left the roadway, according to a crash report.

The driver of the 1987 motorcycle hit a traffic sign and had fatal injuries, troopers said. The driver of the 2004 motorcycle had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

