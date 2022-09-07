Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Sunday

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWDEN, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash Sunday night on Lincoln Highway, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Iowa State Patrol responded about 9:22 p.m. to the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway in Lowden for the report of a crash.

Two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway when they both left the roadway, according to a crash report.

The driver of the 1987 motorcycle hit a traffic sign and had fatal injuries, troopers said. The driver of the 2004 motorcycle had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Cedar Point announces closure of Top Thrill Dragster
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
Mostly sunny today
Mostly sunny today
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
PV wins rivalry matchup, Assumption earns sweep