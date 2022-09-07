Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said.

It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291.

According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

A person got out of the car and walked into the path of the tractor truck and was killed, according to troopers. The name of the person has not yet been released.

Von Dallmeyer was not injured, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

