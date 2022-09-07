Vintage Football game at Douglas Park Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Vintage football returns to Rock Island Saturday at Douglas Park, see how football was played when Rock Island had an NFL franchise.

The game is held to celebrate the pro football history in the city of Rock Island and the surrounding Quad-City area, according to Rock Island Parks and Recreation in a media release. The teams selected to represent the 1920s era are the Rock Island Independents and the Moline Universal Tractors.

The teams will be wearing custom-designed replica jerseys, and leather helmets and using a 1920s-style melon football, parks and recreation said.

The vintage football teams will take the field to warm up around 11 a.m., according to parks and recreation. Kids and fans are encouraged to come to the field to check out the melon footballs and talk with the players.

Team and player introductions will begin at 12 p.m. The coin toss will be at 12:30 p.m., featuring Mayor Mike Thoms, parks and recreation said. The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and last about two hours.

No admission will be charged. Parks and recreation said to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and grab a spot right next to the field just as they did back in the 1920s. The game will be played rain or shine.

Vintage football T-shirts, footballs and memorabilia will be available for sale, according to parks and recreation. The Rock Island Parks and Recreation concession stand will be selling food, drinks and beer. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

Simon Herrera and Luke Shatek organized the event, and it is co-hosted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation.

For more information about the event, please call Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309) 732-7275.

The game will be held at the northeast end of the park adjacent to the main parking lot on the new multi-purpose field at Historic Douglas Park. The park has had many renovations and upgrades including the youth baseball field, dugouts, scoreboard, concession stand, ADA playground, restrooms and parking lot. Progress is still underway on lighting and turf renovations. To get involved or to donate to Friends of Douglas Park, contact kc76ers@msn.com.

