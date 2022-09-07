West Hill Cakery

West Hill Cakery
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Kira and Lucas Reed, owners of West Hill Cakery, 810 Park Avenue, Suite 13, Muscatine, features their business and shows off some of their products.

The interview also highlights how the business can host theme parties and is planning an upcoming wine event and something for Halloween.

For more information, call 563-554-9221. The business is on Facebook here.

