West Liberty Foods awarded Sustainability Leadership

West Liberty Foods awarded Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2022 Sustainability Awards...
West Liberty Foods awarded Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program.(KWQC/West Liberty Foods)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - West Liberty Foods was awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program Wednesday from the Business Intelligence Group.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the sustainability efforts and achievements we’ve seen over the past decade,” said Brandon Achen, West Liberty Foods CEO. “Our Environmental team continues to go above and beyond, finding new sustainability practices to pursue and successfully implementing policies and procedures that will ensure our carbon footprint is minimal.”

The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission, West Liberty Foods said in a media release.

“We are proud to reward and recognize West Liberty Foods for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

According to West Liberty Foods, it has been a leader in sustainability for over 10 years, initiating efforts by becoming a Landfill Free company in 2012. Since then, less than 1% of all of West Liberty Foods’ waste has ended up in a landfill.

The company said it strives to maintain this leadership position, now focusing its sights on becoming a responsible, sustainable organization throughout its supply chain. West Liberty Foods is ultimately seeking to reach a net zero carbon footprint and continues to share processes and successes with other businesses and competitors in hopes that those throughout the manufacturing industry can work together towards a common goal.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
Gavel
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Secretary Pate encourages Iowans to check voter registration ahead of November general election
First Alert Forecast Wednesday Afternoon 9/7/22: Seasonable weather expected
First Alert Forecast Wednesday Afternoon 9/7/22: Seasonable weather expected
Vintage football returns to Rock Island, come see how football was played when Rock Island had...
Vintage Football game at Douglas Park Saturday
Courtesy: Hard Rock International (WIFR)
Hard Rock gets green light for Rockford casino groundwork