1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

Deputy en route to crash involved in rollover crash, sheriff says
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between...
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between Interstate 80 and County Highway 22 due to multiple crashes.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22.

Route 78 remained closed near County Highway 22 as of 8:24 a.m.

Henry County Sheriff Loncka said a deputy that was en route to the crash was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash. He was transported by ambulance to St. Lukes’s and released.

The sheriff said state police are also handling that crash.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

