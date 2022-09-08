1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Deputy en route to crash involved in rollover crash, sheriff says
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22.
Route 78 remained closed near County Highway 22 as of 8:24 a.m.
Henry County Sheriff Loncka said a deputy that was en route to the crash was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash. He was transported by ambulance to St. Lukes’s and released.
The sheriff said state police are also handling that crash.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
