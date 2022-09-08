GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Area residents had an opportunity to fly back in time Thursday afternoon. The 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival in Geneseo kicked off with groups of World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes landing at Gen-Airpark.

“There are a lot of pilots that live in Geneseo, and there are a lot of people that do this as a hobby, and a lot of people get to take rides over Geneseo to see our community from a birdseye view,” said Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo chamber of commerce. “Hopefully, with so many kids coming out to these events, we can inspire future generations of pilots, future generations of train engineers. These are important trades that someone needs to do, and hopefully, this is the first taste that might inspire kids to take it to the next step to pursue those passions.”

The festival continues through Sept. 10 and will include a 350-car car show in downtown Geneseo.

To learn more about the festival’s schedule, click or tap here.

