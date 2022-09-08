Argrow’s House to host 5th annual gala at QC Botanical Center

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities.

Dr. Kit Ford joined Paula to talk about the non-profit’s 5th year anniversary celebration slated for Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.

The program will include a virtual keynote speaker, survivor testimonials, musical entertainment, a live #SurvivorStrong painting, and a program showcasing the important developments for the newly renovated Argrow’s Residential facility in Davenport and Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope community center (and retail space) in Moline.

To support Argrow’s House, purchase gala tickets (and get more information about the event), visit here.

