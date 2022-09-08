Cambridge antique shop to kick off autumn season this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for pumpkins, mums, and scarecrows along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you may want to check out.

It’s Autumn Gathering in the Country this weekend, Sept. 10-11, at Songbird Lane Antiques, 16870 North 1100TH Avenue, Cambridge. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Nancy Turner, Songbird Lane Antiques, discusses details of the event during the interview. “Picker” accessories with lots of patina can be found along with primitive furniture and so much more.

For more information, visit the website here or call 309-507-1660. The business Facebook page is here.

