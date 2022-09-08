A Clear & Mild Evening Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re entering into a period of mostly sunny skies, increased humidity and warmer than normal temperatures, which will continue through Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs should range from the middle to upper 80′s for many locations. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon, ahead of our next weather maker arriving late Saturday night. That will mean rain chances continuing overnight into Sunday, with highs only reaching the 60′s. There will be another chance for showers and possible storms to start the week, with cooler temperatures in the 70′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Patchy fog possible late. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: S 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit muggy. High: 86°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.