Clinton Co. website launched Wednesday

Clinton County launched its new and improved county government website Wednesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Clinton County launched its new and improved county government website Wednesday.

“Overall, it will be a big improvement to our website in regards to efficiencies, ease of finding information as well as accessibility,” said Clinton County IT Director Paul Banowetz.

The new website will continue to use the same web address; https://www.clintoncounty-ia.gov/, according to a media release.

“We believe that county residents and other visitors will appreciate how easy it is to use this website compared to our previous site,” said Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann. “It will also be easier for our county offices and departments to update information so our residents get the most up-to-date information from our website.”

The website was designed by Neapolitan Labs, the county said. The company designed the Clinton County Elections website four years ago and has worked with many counties, schools and other organizations in Iowa.

“We loved spending time in Clinton County to meet with county officials and departments about information and features to include on the new website,” said Brian McMillin, Neapolitan Labs president. “We’re excited to share our product with the community and hope residents will find the site easier to navigate, search and find the information they are looking for.”

According to the county, Neapolitan Labs worked with county officials during the summer to develop the website, which includes a search tool and cleaner look to make finding information on the site easier to find.

