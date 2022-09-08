Clinton’s Sawmill Museum to host ‘Demonstration Day’ Saturday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Trade skills involving wood, metal, and fiber have shaped so many industries and even fabrics of the world throughout history. A museum in Clinton offers an opportunity to witness these historic trades being demonstrated.

Dennis Hurd, President of the Quad City Woodturners, is part of Demonstration Day at the Sawmill coming up on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant Street, Clinton.

The Quad City Woodturners, Medd Blacksmith, Alt family & friends rope making, and live vintage sawing will all be on display. The event is funded as part of Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Cultural Leadership Partner grant.

Regular Sawmill Museum admission allows attendees to enjoy these demonstrations and tour the entire facility. Admission pricing is $6 for adults and $5 for children.

The Sawmill Museum website is at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/. The facility can be followed on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.