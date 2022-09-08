CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. on firearm, child endangerment charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Windell Robinson, 29, is wanted in Scott County for felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment charges.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

