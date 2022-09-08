CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police ask help identifying car theft suspect

Rock Island Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected to have stolen a car.
Rock Island Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected to have stolen a car.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a man suspected to have stolen a car.

According to police, overnight on Aug. 12, a 2017 Kia Sorento was stolen from the 3300 block of 26th Street in Rock Island.

The pictured suspect was caught on camera getting out of the stolen Kia, police said. Rock Island police are asking for help identifying him.

According to police, the car was recovered with a damaged steering column.

If you know who is responsible for this theft call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

