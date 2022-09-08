Iowa releases spring standardized test results for public school children grades 3-11

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The State of Iowa released test score data Wednesday from standardized tests given to public school students last spring. The results from the 2021-22 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) show signs of recovery, but still some set-backs after remote learning and school disruptions from COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Education says students in grades 3-8 mainly returned to pre-pandemic levels in English and language arts. The results for eleventh grade students showed a decline in test scores compared to last year, dropping by four percentage points.

“We look at education as sort of a journey, and we know that if kids are ready to learn by kindergarten, they are so much more likely to succeed and get on reading level by third grade, and that’s the milestone that impacts their high school trajectory and beyond,” said Angela Snyder, chief strategy officer at United Way Quad Cities. “If kids are reading on grade level in the third grade, they are five times more likely to graduate from high school, and if they aren’t, they are four times more likely to drop out of high school. All of the Quad Cities superintendents are very committed to this. We have an education council where our public school superintendents from Scott and Rock Island County gather, meet, and discuss. If year over year, the same growth can happen, we are going to have a huge ripple effect as those kids age into middle school and high school, and they are going to be so much more prepared to learn.”

Math scores increased for students in grades 3-7. Students in grades 8-11 experienced a decrease in math scores compared to last year.

Here are some examples of how students in school districts in Scott County performed:

Bettendorf: 75.9% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

Davenport: 52.2% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

North Scott: 80.4% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

Pleasant Valley: 86.6% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

Statewide: 65.1% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in English Language Arts

Bettendorf: 81.3% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

Davenport: 58.6% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

North Scott: 82.7% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

Pleasant Valley: 89.4% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

Statewide: 72% of 3rd graders tested are proficient in math

For test data on other school districts click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.