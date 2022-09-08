Man sentenced to prison for 2020 fatal shooting of man in Rock Island

Brandon D. Motton, 37, of Moline.
Brandon D. Motton, 37, of Moline.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in June 2020 in Rock Island.

Rock Island County court records show Brandon D. Motton, 37, will receive day-for-day credit and credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.

Once he completes his prison term, he will serve one year of mandatory supervised release, similar to parole.

Motton, who originally faced a first-degree murder charge, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June.

Rock Island police responded at 10:17 p.m. June 7, 2020, to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue for a report of gunfire. Responding officers located Kameron R. Moore, 23. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motton was later arrested in Chicago by the U.S. Marshal’s Gret Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

