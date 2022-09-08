Moline Library to host shred day

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Library invites the community to take part in its shred day.

The Moline Public Library’s Shred Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 in the library’s parking lot, the library said in a media release.

Bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an onsite document destruction truck, the library said.

The library asked that anyone participating limits documents to 2 normal-size file/paper boxes of documents per vehicle.

Shredding financial documents is a smart way to protect your identity, the library said. Experts suggest shredding anything that has personal information like your name, address, phone number, social security number, or bank account information, inclining documents you don’t initially think about, like ATM receipts, credit card receipts, bills, and even used airline tickets.

According to the library, this event is free to the public due to generous funding from R.I.A. Federal Credit Union.

For more information about the shred day, contact the Moline Public Library’s Information Desk at 309-524-2470.

