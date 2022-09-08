Plenty of sunshine the rest of the work week

Rain chances return this weekend
Look for clear and mild weather tonight, then more warm sunshine Thursday and Friday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Areas of fog will be seen again this morning, but much like yesterday once it thins out sunshine will return and a pleasant day is on tap.  Highs will be a little warmer today thanks to south winds so the mid 80s look more likely. Friday will feel a little more like the middle of summer as opposed to the end of summer with highs in the mid 80s and potentially feeling close to 90º. We will be dry for Friday night football but we are tracking a system into the QCA this weekend with rain chances increasing on Sunday. This will lead to highs in the 80s on Saturday and only the 60s and 70s on Sunday.  This system may stall out leading to another wet and cool day on Monday.

TODAY: Becoming sunny.  High: 83º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 61º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85º

