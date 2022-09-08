Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department.

Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between...
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Gavel
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Latest News

Sunny Thursday
(AP Images)
Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday
The Steamwheelers have extended their Head Coach Cory Ross through the 2024 season.
Quad Cities Steamwheelers head coach extended through 2024
Parking on the west side of Archer Drive and on 21st Avenue is not allowed; marked in red,...
Soule Bowl parking limited, free shuttle offered for Friday game