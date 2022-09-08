Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department.
Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.