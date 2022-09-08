Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday

(AP Images)
(AP Images)(AP Images)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said.

According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.

The vehicle had minor damage and no injuries were reported, police said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield, according to police.

