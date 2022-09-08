QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.

Founded in 1916, Christian Care is a rescue mission that has been housed in downtown Rock Island, providing shelter for those experiencing homelessness and other needs.

“We do a lot of work with the homeless, but I don’t think many people know we have a street outreach program, where we take to the streets and help. And then we have a community meal site where we provide for literally anybody who needs help,” said Bull.

Free breakfast, lunch and dinner are served Monday through Friday, with breakfast and dinner provided on weekends. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Originally a homeless shelter for men, Christian Care has extended its outreach to women and children at Martha’s House.

“With our shelters, we help about 300 people every year, but we just acquired the women’s shelter last year, so that number might fluctuate just a little,” said Bull.

The men’s shelter houses 40 beds, with six dedicated to veterans in need, and three for mental health patients.

The women’s shelter called Martha’s House has 20 beds for women and their children.

For people who turn to Christian Care, it’s all taking advantage of resources to get back on their feet.

“I was waiting on disability. In the meantime, they gave me places I could go to also apply for housing. They’re always to help. If there’s questions to be done or if you’re not sure how to do something, there’s all kinds of staff that are all qualified to help,” said Robert Sanders, a resident of Christian Care.

The staff can’t help without donations from the community, including food, paper products and clothing.

“Looking to clean out the closet, we’re looking for plus-size women clothing right now. Undergarments. For our men’s shelter we need jeans, t-shirts. And we’ll probably start accepting sweatshirts and whatnot soon,” said Bull.

“If you’re willing to get your life together and you want it, with the resources they have, there is no reason why people can’t start getting, you know, stepping up and doing a better life,” said Sanders.

If you would like to donate food, clothing or money to Christian Care, visit their website or drop off your donations at their location: 2209 3rd Avenue in Rock Island.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.