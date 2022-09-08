Quad Cities Steamwheelers head coach extended through 2024

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Steamwheelers have extended their Head Coach Cory Ross through the 2024 season.

Ross lead the team in 2022 to the IFL Eastern Conference Championship, the team said in a media release. Ross is an NFL veteran who played for the Baltimore Ravens and earned the nickname “The Architect” for calling plays on both sides of the ball.

“I am excited to have Cory as our Head Coach and Director of Football Operations for the next two years,” Steamwheelers Owner Doug Bland said. “Cory is the only coach I’ve had since we began in 2018 and he has proven himself as a leader on and off the field for this franchise. Coach Ross has played this game at the highest level and knows talent, but more importantly, he knows how hard work and playing as a team delivers results.”

Under Ross, quarterback E.J. Hilliard become the second player in IFL history to be named Offensive Player of the Year multiple times, the last time in 2019, according to the Steemwheelers. The Wheelers’ offense saw two wide receivers finish in the Top-10, Keyvan Rudd at sixth and Mike Carrigan at seventh; in receiving yards and the team finished No. 1 in the IFL in successful two-point conversions with 13.

On defense, Ross lead the Wheelersto to have 10 games were they held opponents to 36 or fewer points, a feat they reached only 4x in 2019-20, Steemwheelers said. Rookie linebacker Nate Sheets finished the 2022 season ranked No. 1 in the IFL in total tackles with 101.5.

The Steamwheelers upset the No. 1 seeded Frisco Fighters 48-41 on the road to win the Eastern Conference Championship.

Against the Northern Arizona Wranglers in the IFL National Championship game, Quad City came within 2-points but fell short 47-45.

