Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is offering the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. The new Moderna bivalent booster will be available on Tuesdays. Hours also are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. No appointments are necessary, but be prepared to wait. Masks are required at the health department. Be sure to bring your vaccination card.

The RICO Health Dept. is located at 2112 25th Ave. in Rock Island. (309) 558-2881

http://www.richd.org

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.