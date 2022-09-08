Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday

The bi-valent booster aims to protect against the omicron variant.
The bi-valent booster aims to protect against the omicron variant.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is offering the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. The new Moderna bivalent booster will be available on Tuesdays. Hours also are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. No appointments are necessary, but be prepared to wait. Masks are required at the health department. Be sure to bring your vaccination card.

The RICO Health Dept. is located at 2112 25th Ave. in Rock Island. (309) 558-2881

http://www.richd.org

