Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between...
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between Interstate 80 and County Highway 22 due to multiple crashes.(KLTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between Interstate 80 and County Highway 22 due to multiple crashes.

Details are limited at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that emergency crews are on the scene, responding to multiple accidents.

No word on how many vehicles are involved or any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

