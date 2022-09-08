Soule Bowl parking limited, free shuttle offered for Friday game

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - United Township High School will offer a shuttle from the high school parking lot to the Soule Bowl with construction blocking parking in the area.

“Any vehicles blocking the roadway or new bike path will be towed at the owner’s expense,” the East Moline police said.

With the construction on Archer Drive and 21st Avenue, parking at the Soule Bowl is going to be very limited, according to Athletic Director Mark Pustelnik. The VIP lot will be open for those with Booster Parking Passes and the two lots at Butterworth Park will be open.

Parking on the west side of Archer Drive and on 21st Avenue is not allowed, Pustelnik said. Cars will only be allowed to park on the east side of Archer Drive at the bottom of the hill by the pond all the way to 18th Avenue.

United Township High School will have a free shuttle service to help with the parking situation from the high school parking lot, at 1275 Avenue of the Cities, according to Pustelnik. The shuttle will start at 4:30 and will make continuous trips throughout the night except for 6 - 6:20 p.m. when they will be taking the marching band to the field.

The busses will drop off and pick up at both Archer Drive and 23rd Avenue, Pustelnik said. The last shuttle will run approximately 20 minutes after the varsity game. Using the shuttle service for parking is highly recommended.

