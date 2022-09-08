Swearing-in ceremony held for Davenport Police Chief Bladel

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chief Jeffery Bladel was sworn in as the new Chief of Police at the Davenport city council meeting Wednesday.

Chief Bladel is a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department and previously served as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016, according to city officials.

Bladel’s appointment was announced shortly after the announcement that Paul Sikorski would retire from his position as Chief in July of this year.

“....who do this job each and every day, put this uniform on each and every day to serve our great community, that’s where the credit needs to go, to all the officers and professional staff that we have for the Davenport Police Department,” said Bladel

Chief Bladel also comes from a long line of law enforcement leadership as his father, Mike Bladel has previously served as Scott County Sheriff and Davenport Police Chief.

