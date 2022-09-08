Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80

Interstate 80 police lights
Interstate 80 police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 16-year-old from Rock Island died after the crash.

It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291.

According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

A person got out of the car and walked into the path of the tractor truck and was killed, according to troopers.

Von Dallmeyer was not injured, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between...
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Gavel
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Latest News

Moline Public Library invites the community to take part in its shred day.
Moline Library to host shred day
Police lights road
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
Sunny Thursday
(AP Images)
Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday