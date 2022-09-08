Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 16-year-old from Rock Island died after the crash.

It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291.

According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

A person got out of the car and walked into the path of the tractor truck and was killed, according to troopers.

Von Dallmeyer was not injured, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

