Voting continues for the 2022 ‘Locals Love Us’ survey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Locals Love Us”--the basis for the Quad Cities Guide--is a reliable resource for finding what’s best in our community (in hundreds of categories) based on polling of residents.

Tim “Chopper” Shea of Locals Love Us--Quad Cities discusses the usefulness of the resource guide and how votes equate into recommendations on quality. Deadline for this year’s polling is midnight on Oct. 3.

The concept behind the guide and the “Locals Love Us” polling is simple. Residents are encouraged to log on to the website to vote for their favorites in over 200 categories. Participants can vote only once in each category, so ballot box stuffing is not allowed.

Winners will be in the next Quad Cities Guide. Results are also easily found at the website. If you have questions about Locals Love Us, click here.

