Big changes arriving this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We will enjoy another summer like day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s on our Friday. Struday will bring a change in the weather pattern to a cooler and wetter regime. Right now it appears areas along and east of the Mississippi will be dry and warm on Saturday with highs in the 80s again while the further west of the QC you are the cloudy, cooler and potentially wetter you will be. The exact timing of rain is still to be determined as the system is slowly moving towards the area. If you’re heading to the Cy-Hawk game pack rain gear as showers may approach in the second half. We all see rain overnight into Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will only be in the 60s. Another round of rain looks likely on Monday morning keeping highs to the 60s again.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 61º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 84º

