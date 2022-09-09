Blues Fest slated for Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Park

Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississipppi Valley Blues Society is set to bring in award-winning blues artists from around the U.S. to the Quad Cities next week for the organization’s annual Blues Fest celebration.

Blues Fest is slated for Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport.

Bob Clevenstine, former President of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, highlights all the details and invites viewers to come downtown to enjoy the music, beverages, food, and fun for every member of the family.

This two-day event showcases traditional and contemporary blues for entertainment plus education--as this year’s festivities will also include the annual BluesSkool from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Mississippi Valley Blues Society, founded in 1984, is among the longest-established, all-volunteer blues non-profits in the country. Blues Fest is the organization’s major fundraiser.

Friday’s main stage line-up includes Kevin Burt and Big Medicine, Billy Branch and Sons of the Blues, Joe Louis Walker, and Sue Foley. On Saturday, it’s Ivan Singh, Altered 5 Blues Band, Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, Vanessa Collier, and Bernard Allison.

Tickets are $45 for a two-day pass; $20 for Friday or $30 for Saturday, and available at the MVBS website.

