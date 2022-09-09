Davenport man charged with shooting at vehicle in August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he shot at a vehicle in August.

Darnell Lamonte Hodges, 34, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.

A judge set his bond at $15,000 cash-only Friday. Hodges has a preliminary hearing Sept. 16.

At 2:29 a.m. Aug. 14, Davenport officers were dispatched to 17th and Sturdevant streets for multiple calls of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers learned Hodges was in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Washington Street waiting for a vehicle to leave.

Once the vehicle left, he followed it on the wrong way of a one-way street and fired at least eight shots at the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Officers found eight 9mm spent casings.

The other vehicle was stopped by police after it left the scene. Two people were inside the vehicle but neither had suffered injuries, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle had been shot at least five times.

Hodges has prior felony convictions for first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

